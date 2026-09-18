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SYDNEY, Sept 19 — Several beaches along the coast of Western ​Australia, including in the state capital Perth, will remain closed until at least Sunday, authorities ‌said, after a fatal shark attack at a popular beach ⁠in the city on ​Friday.

The victim, a male ⁠swimmer, died after being mauled at Sorrento Beach, ‌around 20 km (12 ‌miles) from Perth's central business district, prompting ⁠the closure of beaches ⁠along 17 km (11 miles) of coastline.

Beaches in Perth's Joondalup area would remain closed until at least noon (0400 GMT) on Sunday, the state government said on Saturday. "Officers from Department of Primary Industries ‌and Regional Development will continue to ​conduct land-based patrols," it said in an alert.

Friday's incident is the latest in a series of shark attacks in Australia and comes after a surfer in the state was bitten in an attack on Monday.

In that attack in the ​town of Geraldton around 400 km (250 miles) north ‌of Perth, the ‌surfer ⁠lost his foot and suffered serious leg injuries, local media said.

In June a 35-year-old man was killed while spearfishing off the state's south coast, ‌while a 38-year-old man ​was mauled to death ‌off an island near ⁠Perth ​in May.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith in Sydney; Editing by ​William Mallard)