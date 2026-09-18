Malawi police rescue kidnapped British woman after exchange of gunfire

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 18, 2026 at 5:48 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 18, 2026 at 5:27 a.m.

 

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BLANTYRE, Sept 18 — Malawi police said they had ​rescued a British woman who was kidnapped last week, in an ‌intelligence-led operation in which the kidnappers were shot and ⁠later died.

• Police ​said 47-year-old British ⁠national Nusrat Osman was abducted by ‌four unidentified ‌men in the city of Blantyre's ⁠Mount Pleasant suburb ⁠on September 11.

• She was rescued on Thursday and reunited with her family, the Malawi Police Service said in a statement dated September 17.

• ‌The motive of the ​kidnapping is not clear.

• The operation to rescue Osman involved an exchange of fire between police and the kidnappers, who were armed with an AK-47 rifle and a pistol.

• The ​kidnappers were shot during the ‌operation and ‌later ⁠died in hospital from their injuries.

• The senior police officer who was wounded is in hospital in a stable ‌condition.

• Investigations into ​the kidnapping are continuing.

(Reporting ‌by Frank ⁠Phiri;Writing by ​Anathi Madubela;Editing by Alexander Winning and Toby ​Chopra)

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