Utah immigration attorneys hosting event to aid immigrants seeking U.S. citizenship

By Tim Vandenack, KSL | Posted - Sept. 17, 2026 at 2:12 p.m.

 
Immigration attorney Ysabel Lonazco, left, with others at an event to help aid immigrants pursuing U.S. citizenship on Sept. 20, 2025.

Immigration attorney Ysabel Lonazco, left, with others at an event to help aid immigrants pursuing U.S. citizenship on Sept. 20, 2025. (Ysabel Lonazco)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Immigrants seeking help pursuing U.S. citizenship will be able to access help at a free event on Saturday.

The Utah chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association is hosting Citizenship Day on Saturday, part of a series of similar events around the nation meant to aid legal permanent residents navigating the naturalization process. The group hosted a similar event last year in Utah, drawing around 200 applicants for citizenship, according to Ysabel Lonazco, a West Valley City immigration attorney helping in the effort.

"People are afraid to even apply," she said, referencing jitters among some in the immigrant community brought on by the ongoing immigration crackdown by federal authorities. "I think this is a big opportunity to show courage by applying."

Saturday's event goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the Mexican Civic Center at 155 S. 600 West in Salt Lake City. Attendees will be able to get free legal help with applying for citizenship and free study materials to prepare for the citizenship test.

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"Given the current immigration policy climate, it's more important than ever for eligible permanent residents to become citizens and have a voice in upcoming elections," Lonazco said.

As of 2025, there were an estimated 13.1 million legal permanent residents around the country, and 8.49 million of them were eligible to apply for U.S. citizenship, according to Department of Homeland Security estimates. In the Salt Lake City area alone, there were an estimated 37,100 legal permanent residents, with 9,770 of them eligible to pursue U.S. citizenship.

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ImmigrationUtahSalt Lake CountyVoces de Utah
Tim Vandenack, KSLTim Vandenack
Tim Vandenack covers immigration, multicultural issues and Northern Utah for KSL. He worked several years for the Standard-Examiner in Ogden and has lived and reported in Mexico, Chile and along the U.S.-Mexico border.

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