Utah immigration attorneys hosting event to aid immigrants seeking U.S. citizenship

SALT LAKE CITY — Immigrants seeking help pursuing U.S. citizenship will be able to access help at a free event on Saturday.

The Utah chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association is hosting Citizenship Day on Saturday, part of a series of similar events around the nation meant to aid legal permanent residents navigating the naturalization process. The group hosted a similar event last year in Utah, drawing around 200 applicants for citizenship, according to Ysabel Lonazco, a West Valley City immigration attorney helping in the effort.

"People are afraid to even apply," she said, referencing jitters among some in the immigrant community brought on by the ongoing immigration crackdown by federal authorities. "I think this is a big opportunity to show courage by applying."

Saturday's event goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at the Mexican Civic Center at 155 S. 600 West in Salt Lake City. Attendees will be able to get free legal help with applying for citizenship and free study materials to prepare for the citizenship test.

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"Given the current immigration policy climate, it's more important than ever for eligible permanent residents to become citizens and have a voice in upcoming elections," Lonazco said.

As of 2025, there were an estimated 13.1 million legal permanent residents around the country, and 8.49 million of them were eligible to apply for U.S. citizenship, according to Department of Homeland Security estimates. In the Salt Lake City area alone, there were an estimated 37,100 legal permanent residents, with 9,770 of them eligible to pursue U.S. citizenship.