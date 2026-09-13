Justin Verlander makes progress toward pitching perhaps 1 more time in 2 weeks for Tigers

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DETROIT — Justin Verlander is making progress toward potentially pitching one more time in the last year of his playing career.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said the three-time Cy Young Award winner threw as hard as he has in more than a month off the mound on Saturday.

"That was a good sign," Hinch said Sunday before Detroit wrapped up a series against Colorado.

The Tigers have planned a two-day celebration of Verlander's career when they host the Pittsburgh Pirates in two weeks during the last series of the regular season — and they hope he can pitch.

"We're aiming for that weekend, which we know will be an emotional and important weekend for him," Hinch said.

The two-time World Series champion and 2011 AL MVP shared his plans to retire in July, shortly after he was added as a Legend Pick to the American League All-Star roster in his 21st season in the majors.

The right-hander threw on Saturday with hitters standing in the batter's box but not swinging to give him feedback on his pitches.

Verlander went on the injured list with hip inflammation early in the season. When he was nearing a return midway through the season, he pulled a hamstring during a bullpen session.

He was scheduled to pitch in June and make what would have been his first start with the Tigers at Comerica Park since August 30, 2017 — the day before he was traded to the Astros.

The Tigers plan to help Verlander prepare to possibly pitch by having him throw in live batting practice or a simulated game.

"He's going to pitch through whatever, but we can't have a setback," Hinch said.

The 43-year-old Verlander is the oldest player in Major League Baseball. He signed a $13 million, one-year contract to rejoin the Tigers in February and has pitched only once this season. He allowed five runs in 3 2/3 innings during a 9-6 road loss at Arizona on March 30.

Verlander went 183-115 from 2005 to 2017 with the Tigers. He won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2006 and both the AL MVP and Cy Young Award in 2011. He helped Detroit reach the World Series in 2006 and 2012, along with four straight division titles from 2011-14.

He was the 2017 ALCS MVP in Houston and helped the Astros win the World Series that year and was a key player for them when they won another title in 2022. He won his second and third Cy Young Awards in 2019 and 2022.

Verlander has a career record of 266-159 with a 3.33 ERA in 556 starts playing for the Tigers, Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants. He has 3,554 strikeouts while tossing 26 complete games, including nine shutouts.

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