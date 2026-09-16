Yankees slugger Aaron Judge (leg tightness) exits vs. Twins

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Sep 16 (Field Level Media) - New York slugger Aaron Judge exited in the sixth inning ​of Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Twins because of tightness in his lower right leg.

Judge said he was injured during the first inning and later ‌reported the ailment to manager Aaron Boone, who removed him from the game.

"I tried to play it off ⁠and see how long we can go ​because these games are important down the ⁠stretch," Judge said after a 5-4, 13-inning loss to the Twins. "But talking it ‌over, I thought it would ‌be the right move to come out so we don't cost the ⁠team on the field or cost the team ⁠on the basepaths."

Judge, 34, was playing in his seventh game since returning from a 99-day absence due to a stress fracture in his first right rib.

Boone said he was informed that Judge's leg "just felt tight" after heading out to right field after batting in the first inning.

"He said he felt a little ‌something after the first inning," Boone said. "Hopefully it's something we ​are able to catch."

Judge was replaced by pinch hitter Heliot Ramos in the sixth with the Yankees trailing 2-0. Ramos also filled his position in right field.

The Yankees have an off day on Thursday before beginning a three-game series against the host Arizona Diamondbacks. But Judge didn't think his injury would require any imaging. He said the situation is part of returning from a lengthy time ​away from the field.

"Once you start ramping up, things pop up," Judge said. "Hopefully, it's just one ‌little thing and ‌we're back out ⁠there soon."

Judge struck out in his two at-bats to lower his average this season to .241 in 66 games. The eight-time All-Star and three-time American League MVP (2022, 2024, 2025) has 18 home runs and 41 RBIs this season.

After missing 84 games since May 31, ‌Judge was 3-for-17 (.176) with no ​extra- base hits in his first five games ‌back from injury before ⁠hitting a three-run ​homer on Monday as New York clinched a postseason berth with an 8-3 victory over Minnesota.

(--Field ​Level Media)