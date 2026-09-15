Apollo Global Management provides $585 million financing to office provider TEC

By Reuters | Posted - Sept. 15, 2026 at 8:52 p.m.

 
FILE PHOTO: Apollo Global Management's logo at their office in Tokyo, Japan October 20, 2025.

FILE PHOTO: Apollo Global Management's logo at their office in Tokyo, Japan October 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Miho Uranaka/File Photo)

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Sept 15 — Apollo Global Management ​has extended $585 million in financing to office ‌space provider The Executive Centre (TEC), ⁠the U.S.-based ​asset manager ⁠said on Tuesday.

Here ‌are some ‌more details about the deal:

• ⁠The ⁠proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and support TEC's expansion plans.

• Bloomberg reported ‌last month ​that TEC was seeking a loan of about $500 million to refinance debt and fund capital expenditures.

• Headquartered in Hong ​Kong, TEC operates ‌workspaces ‌in the ⁠Asia-Pacific region and the Middle East, with a portfolio of over ‌260 centres across 38 ​cities.

(Reporting by ‌Ruchika ⁠Khanna ​in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi ​Aich)

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