How to clean any type of floor

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

In Utah's high desert climate, it seems downright impossible to keep floors clean. Between the dirt and dust in the summer, to wet leaves in the autumn, to dirty snow in the winter, even the best efforts can seem futile.

No matter what season it is or what kind of floors you have in your home, you can keep them as clean as possible with daily maintenance, weekly cleaning and regular deep cleaning.

Depending on your floor type, there are tried-and-true methods to use for each.

Hardwood

Daily maintenance

Hardwood floors require regular sweeping or vacuuming to remove dust and dirt that can cause scratches. Use a soft-bristle broom or a vacuum with a floor-brush attachment to avoid damaging the surface.

Mary Catherine McAnnally Scott for Southern Living warns not to use your vacuum on hardwood if it still has the beater bar setting activated after using it on carpet. The beater bar can damage and dull your flooring.

Weekly cleaning

For a deeper clean, use a damp mop with a solution of water and a few drops of dish soap. Be careful not to saturate the floor with water, as excessive moisture can cause wood to warp, according to Southern Living. Wipe the floor with a dry microfiber cloth afterward to remove any residue.

Deep clean

Once a month, use a hardwood floor cleaner recommended by the manufacturer. Apply the cleaner to a microfiber mop and clean the floor in the direction of the wood grain. Avoid using harsh chemicals or steam cleaners, as these can damage the wood's finish, according to HGTV.

Tile

Daily maintenance

Sweep or vacuum tile floors daily to remove dirt and debris. This helps prevent scratches and keeps the grout lines clean.

Weekly cleaning

Mop tile floors with a mixture of warm water and a mild detergent or a specialized tile cleaner. For natural stone tiles, avoid acidic cleaners like vinegar or lemon juice, which may etch the surface. Rinse with clean water and dry with a microfiber cloth to prevent streaks. The Spruce recommends using a soft-bristle brush for stubborn dirt.

Grout cleaning

Grout lines can become stained over time. Use a mixture of baking soda and water to create a paste, then scrub the grout with a small brush. For tougher stains, use a commercial grout cleaner or The Pink Stuff. The team at Taste of Home tried many ways to clean grout, and gave The Pink Stuff a 5 out of 5 rating.

Photo: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com

Laminate

Daily maintenance

Laminate floors are relatively low maintenance. Sweep or vacuum daily to remove dust and debris. Use a soft-bristle broom or a vacuum without a beater bar to avoid scratching the surface.

Weekly cleaning

Madeline Buiano for Martha Stewart recommends cleaning your laminate floors with a microfiber mop. Mix 1 gallon of hot water, 1 cup of vinegar and a few drops of dish soap together.

Mop the floor, making sure to avoid using excessive water, as laminate can swell if it gets too wet.

Stain removal

For stubborn stains, use a solution of water and vinegar or a commercial laminate floor cleaner. Apply the solution to a cloth and gently rub the stain. Avoid using abrasive scrubbers or steel wool, which may damage the surface. Bob Vila's guide on laminate floor cleaning suggests these techniques to keep laminate looking new.

Photo: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock.com

Vinyl

Daily maintenance

Vinyl floors are durable and easy to maintain. Sweep or vacuum daily to keep them free of dust and debris.

Weekly cleaning

Mop vinyl floors with a mixture of warm water and a few drops of dish soap or a commercial vinyl floor cleaner. Rinse with clean water and dry with a microfiber cloth to avoid streaks.

Deep cleaning

For a deeper clean, use a mixture of water and white vinegar. Mop the floor with this solution, then rinse with clean water and dry. As with laminate floors, avoid using abrasive cleaners or scrubbers. For stubborn scuffs, Good Housekeeping recommends using Goo Gone or WD-40.

Carpet

Daily maintenance

High-traffic areas should be vacuumed at least twice a week, according to Better Homes & Gardens. If you're worried about allergies, use a vacuum with a HEPA filter to trap allergens.

Weekly cleaning

For a deeper clean, vacuum the carpet in multiple directions to remove embedded dirt. Use a carpet cleaner or a mixture of water and a few drops of dish soap to spot clean stains. Blot the stain with a cloth and avoid rubbing, which can push the stain deeper into the fibers.

Deep cleaning

Every 12-18 months, carpets should be deep cleaned by a professional service, the Carpet and Rug Institute advises. Make sure to check your carpet's warranty before hiring a cleaner. Some carpets respond better to certain methods of cleaning compared to others.

Start over with fresh floors

If it seems like your flooring is perpetually dirty and just can't be saved, head to your local Giant Carpet One. They can help you find the right flooring choice for your home and lifestyle.