Viasat, Space42 commit up to $1 billion to direct-to-device venture

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Sept 14 — California-based Viasat and UAE satellite operator Space42 said on ​Monday they had agreed to establish Equatys, a direct-to-device platform aimed at connecting smartphones and ‌other devices to satellites.

The companies also committed up to $1 billion in ⁠equity to the venture, ​with each contributing an ⁠initial $400 million and Space42 expected to invest ‌an additional $200 million ‌in a future funding round.

Here are some details:

• ⁠Satellite communications firm Viasat ⁠is expected to be Equatys' primary technology contractor once the joint venture is formed.

• The companies said Equatys will integrate satellite and terrestrial networks through a non-terrestrial network platform accessible via ‌standard smartphones and other Internet-of-Things devices.

• ​The platform will enable mobile operators to provide voice, text and data services in areas with limited or no cellular coverage.

• Equatys will also operate a shared satellite and ground network for multiple telecom and satellite operators, and is ​likely to help lower costs, speed up deployment ‌and expand coverage ‌without ⁠requiring separate infrastructure.

• The venture is expected to be funded through a mix of founders' equity, third-party equity and debt.

• Space42 and Viasat unveiled the ‌venture in March 2025 ​and began technical and ‌commercial studies of shared ⁠non-terrestrial ​network infrastructure.

(Reporting by Harishankar Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Sherry Jacob-Phillips)