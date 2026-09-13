Ravens WR Zay Flowers' 150-yard first half ends with hamstring injury

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Sep 13 (Field Level Media) - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay ​Flowers set a career high with 150 receiving yards in the first half at Indianapolis on Sunday ‌but went to the bench with a hamstring injury with six minutes ⁠left in the second quarter.

Baltimore ​ruled Flowers out for ⁠the game during the third quarter, when rookie receiver ‌Ja'Kobi Lane also ‌exited the game with a wrist injury. Lane had ⁠one reception for 11 yards. ⁠A touchdown reception in the second quarter was wiped out by an offensive penalty.

Flowers went down after he torched the Colts for multiple huge plays.

Flowers caught a 49-yard pass from Lamar Jackson on the Ravens' first ‌offensive play of the game to ​set up a 5-yard Jackson TD run.

Flowers left the Colts in the dust on a 54-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Flowers crossed the field from the left in front of Jackson 4 yards from the line of scrimmage, caught a sidearm throw, turned upfield ​and burst through a line of chasing defenders. That gave ‌him four catches ‌for ⁠138 yards with more than six minutes left in the second quarter.

On his fifth grab, Flowers was quickly corralled by Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner and sat on the turf ‌for a few seconds, ​rubbing the back of his ‌left leg.

Ravens cornerback T.J. ⁠Tampa left ​the game in the first quarter with a knee injury.

(--Field ​Level Media)