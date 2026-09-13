Athletics- Jefferson-Wooden, Bednarek complete Ultimate Championship sprint doubles

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 13, 2026 at 1:43 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 13, 2026 at 12:42 p.m.

 
Athletics - 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championships - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - September 13, 2026 Brazil's Alison dos Santos in action during the Men's 400m Hurdles final

Athletics - 2026 World Athletics Ultimate Championships - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - September 13, 2026 Brazil's Alison dos Santos in action during the Men's 400m Hurdles final (REUTERS/Marton Monus)

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BUDAPEST, Sept 13 — Americans Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Kenny Bednarek completed sprint doubles by winning ​their 200 metres races on the final night of the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship on Sunday, 24 hours after they ‌raced to 100m victories.

• Jefferson-Wooden laid down the fourth fastest time in history of 21.47 seconds ⁠in the women's 200, while ​Bednarek won in 19.52. The pair ⁠earned $300,000 apiece, $150,000 for each victory.

• Italian Gianmarco Tamberi cleared 2.37 metres ‌to win the men's ‌high jump title.

• Britain's Josh Kerr won the men's 1,500m ⁠title, an event that had been ⁠billed as a long-awaited showdown with Jakob Ingebrigtsen before the Norwegian, who was victorious over 5,000m on Friday in a remarkable comeback from Achilles surgery, announced his withdrawal a day earlier.

• Fresh off his world-record run two weeks ago, Brazil's Alison dos Santos won the ‌400m hurdles in 45.98 seconds to beat ​rivals Rai Benjamin of the U.S. (46.40) and former record-holder Karsten Warholm of Norway (46.78). Jasmine Jones of the U.S. won the women's event in 52.45.

• Djamel Sedjati of Algeria surged past Canada's 2023 world champion Marco Arop over the final few steps to win the men's 800m in 1:41.91. Arop crossed in 1:42.28, while Kenya's Olympic champion ​Emmanuel Wanyonyi was third (1:42.44).

• Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka threw 91.09m to win ‌the men's javelin ‌by almost ⁠five metres, while Saly Sarr of Senegal won the women's triple jump with a leap of 15.06m.

• Likina Amebaw of Ethiopia pulled away to win a tactical women's 5,000m in 14:30.36.

• The inaugural Ultimate Championship featured ‌a prize pot of $10 ​million, the richest ever in the sport. ‌Over 60,000 fans ⁠attended over the ​three sold-out days in Budapest.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Joe Bavier and ​Toby Davis)

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