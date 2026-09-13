Ben Shelton plays for the US Open title while girlfriend Trinity Rodman is playing in a soccer match

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 13, 2026 at 11:55 a.m.

 
Soccer player Trinity Rodman celebrates after her boyfriend Ben Shelton, of the United States, won his match against Hubert Hurkacz, of Poland, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York.

Soccer player Trinity Rodman celebrates after her boyfriend Ben Shelton, of the United States, won his match against Hubert Hurkacz, of Poland, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

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NEW YORK — Ben Shelton will play for the U.S. Open title without girlfriend Trinity Rodman in the stands watching when he takes the court.

She's busy with her own career, playing for the Washington Spirit of the NWSL on Sunday.

Rodman, a star for the U.S. women's national team, was with the Spirit for their home game against Boston Legacy FC.

Rodman has been at multiple matches at the U.S. Open during Shelton's run to his first major final, including his victory over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals that ended at 3:33 a.m., the latest finish in U.S. Open history.

She wore a black shirt reading "I (heart) my boyfriend" while watching Shelton's victory in the second round.

New York is a short trip from the Washington area, perhaps giving Rodman the chance to travel after her match.

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See AP's full tennis coverage here

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