No. 4 Texas stuns No. 1 Ohio State 24-23 after erasing 20-point 4th-quarter deficit

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AUSTIN, Texas — Arch Manning and No. 4 Texas stole a 24-23 victory from No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday night, rallying from a 20-point fourth-quarter deficit to win it on Hollywood Smothers' 1-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds left.

The Buckeyes had appeared in complete control after a dominant three quarters that built a 23-3 lead.

But Texas rallied behind Manning, whose touchdown pass to Ryan Wingo early in the fourth started the comeback. Smothers scored on a 1-yard run with 7:14 to play before Ohio State drove for what could have been a clinching field goal.

Connor Hawkins, who had earlier made three field goals, missed from 45 yards, setting up Texas' winning drive.

The gritty win could also give Texas a claim at No. 1.

The victory is arguably the biggest regular season win in six seasons for coach Steve Sarkisian, and certainly for Manning, who had struggled to live up to Heisman Trophy expectations early in his career.

Manning's legs and passing earned several first downs as the Longhorns steadily clawed back and beat the Buckeyes for the first time in three tries over the past three seasons. Manning finished with 196 yards passing.

The Buckeyes lost a game they had controlled.

Julian Sayin passed for 278 yards and Jeremiah Smith caught eight passes for 164 yards and a touchdown. But the offense produced just a single field goal after halftime, and Sayin's desperation pass on the final play was intercepted before Texas players rushed on the field to celebrate the comeback.

Ohio State: Smith was having the kind of game the Buckeyes' All-American had missed in his two previous matchups with the Longhorns. But key passes his way were covered or misfired late as the Longhorns contained him in the second half.

Texas: The Longhorns were nearly buried by early dropped passes, missed throws and turnovers in what looked like a primetime flop. Wingo's fourth-quarter touchdown catch made up for a wide open drop in a frustrating first half for the Longhorns.

Ohio State hosts Kent State on Sept. 19.

Texas hosts UTSA on Sept. 19.

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