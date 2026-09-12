Caden Buhr's field goal with 15 seconds left lifts No. 21 Iowa over Iowa State, 16-13

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IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caden Buhr made a 42-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to give No. 21 Iowa a 16-13 victory over Iowa State on Saturday night.

The game ended with a timing question after the Cyclones got the ball to their own 49 after Jaylen Raynor threw a 24-yard pass to Carter Pabst. It appeared time had run out after Pabst had been tackled, but a replay review showed there was one second left. Iowa State, though, was out of timeouts, and by rule there would not have been enough time to get off a snap once the ball was set.

Iowa (2-0) started its winning drive on its own 45, moving 31 yards on nine plays. After Xavier Williams was stopped for no gain on third-and-1 at the 24, Buhr came in and, despite a high snap, hit the winner.

It was the third field goal of the game for Buhr, a second-year player who hit one from 32 yards to tie it with 6:22 to play.

Iowa State (1-1) built a 10-0 lead in the second quarter before Iowa tied it heading into halftime on a 1-yard touchdown run by Hank Brown and a 45-yard field goal from Buhr.

The last nine games in this in-state rivalry have been decided by 10 points or less, and four of the last five have been decided by a field goal or less.

Iowa was able to pull out the win despite struggling to move the ball on the Cyclones for most of the game. The Hawkeyes had a 284-255 edge in offensive yards. Iowa State, which didn't have a starter from last year returning after the hiring of new coach Jimmy Rogers, kept the Hawkeyes out of rhythm on offense.

Iowa State: Hosts Bowling Green next Saturday.

Iowa: Hosts Northern Iowa next Saturday.

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