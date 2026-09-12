Oklahoma State stuns No. 6 Oregon 39-31, ending 21-game skid against FBS opponents

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STILLWATER, Okla. — Drew Mestemaker threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 109 yards and a score, and Oklahoma State ended a 21-game skid against FBS opponents by pulling off the first true stunner of the 2026 season, beating No. 6 Oregon 39-31 on Saturday.

Coach Eric Morris' first victory with the Cowboys won't be forgotten by any of the delirious fans who rushed the field in Stillwater, particularly after Oklahoma State went 1-11 last season — costing longtime coach Mike Gundy his job — and lost 24-10 to Tulsa in Moore's debut.

The Ducks (1-1), the preseason No. 2 who looked vulnerable in a season-opening home win over Boise State, suffered a huge blow to their national title hopes. Oregon had been favored by 23 1/2 points.

Mestemaker, who played for Morris last season at North Texas and is one of 88 new players on the Cowboys' roster, bounced back from a poor performance in the opener.

After the Ducks took a 31-30 lead on Dante Moore's 38-yard scoring pass to Evan Stewart early in the fourth, Mestemaker drove the Cowboys 75 yards, launching himself over defenders at the goal line on a 10-yard scoring run for a 36-31 advantage.

A 2-point try failed, but Sam Keltner kicked his fourth field goal of the day after Oklahoma State's defense forced a turnover on downs, sending the Cowboys (1-1) to their 31st straight win in home openers.

Moore overcame a slow start by throwing two second-half touchdown passes in a game that was delayed 90 minutes at the start by weather. But the senior QB, who opted to stay at Oregon instead of entering the NFL draft, finished a pedestrian 14 of 21 for 191 yards as Oklahoma State outgained the Ducks 554 yards to 281.

Oklahoma State led 24-17 at halftime behind 179 yards passing and two touchdowns from Mestemaker, who also ran for 75 yards on the Cowboys' first play.

Oregon was outgained 353-101 before the break, but the Ducks' defense kept them in the game by intercepting a pair of tipped passes, including one that linebacker Devon Jackson returned 96 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-3.

Matayo Uliagalelei intercepted Mestemaker at the Oklahoma State 11 in the second quarter and returned the ball to the 1. Jordan Davison scored on the next play to cut the deficit to 17-14.

Moore, who started 1 of 7, drove the Ducks 75 yards on their first series of the third quarter and connected with Dakorian Moore for a 36-yard touchdown to pull within 27-24.

Oregon: Coach Dan Lanning's Ducks struggled to get going for the second straight week against a big underdog, and even if they turn their season around, these first two games could haunt them when College Football Playoff selections are made.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys put last week's embarrassing loss behind them with an inspired performance against an opponent that beat them 69-3 last season. Oklahoma's last win over an FBS foe was on Sept. 14, 2024, against Tulsa.

Oregon: Hosts Portland State on Friday.

Oklahoma State: Hosts Murray State next Saturday.

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