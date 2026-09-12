Gunner Stockton ties school record with 5 TD passes as No. 2 Georgia crushes Western Kentucky 70-20

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ATHENS, Ga. — Gunner Stockton threw five touchdown passes, tying a school record, and No. 2 Georgia gained more momentum for its Southeastern Conference schedule by overwhelming Western Kentucky 70-20 on Saturday.

Wearing all-white uniforms for the first time in team history, Georgia (2-0) led 49-0 in the first half — matching the most productive half in school history — as it prepared for next week's SEC opener at Arkansas.

Stockton completed 13 of 16 passes for 234 yards while throwing touchdown passes to five different targets. Stockton has eight touchdown passes and no interceptions in two games. He left each game in the second quarter.

Tyriq Green had a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and recovered a fumble in the end zone for another score for the Bulldogs.

Stockton utilized one of Georgia's deepest positions — tight end — by throwing a 7-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Barbour about 1 minute into the game. Stockton also threw scoring passes to running back Chauncey Bowens and receivers London Humphreys, Sacovie White-Helton and Talyn Taylor. Nate Frazier ran for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Stockton's five TD passes matched the school record shared by several players, most recently Carson Beck against Tennessee Tech and Georgia Tech in 2024.

Landon Roldan's 9-yard scoring run gave Georgia a 49-0 lead in the second quarter, tying the school record for most points in a half.

Backup quarterback Brock Glenn had scoring runs of 15 and 10 yards for the Hilltoppers (0-2). Glenn threw a 7-yard scoring pass to Coleson Arends with 1:17 remaining following a fumbled punt return by Roldan.

Georgia debuted its all-white alternate uniform featuring white helmets, jerseys and pants.

One week after the temperature was 101 degrees for the start of the Bulldogs' 63-3 win over Tennessee State, weather again was a factor. There was light rain early in the game which became a downpour in the third quarter.

Western Kentucky: After a 49-14 opening loss at Nevada last week, the Hilltoppers again suffered a lopsided defeat. Quarterback Rodney Tisdale Jr. threw an interception in the second quarter and then lost a fumble on the following possession. Glenn had 13 carries for 70 yards and the two touchdowns but also threw an interception after replacing Tisdale. Ajay Allen, who ran for 102 yards and two touchdowns against Nevada, was held to 19 yards on 11 carries.

Georgia: The Bulldogs showed impressive depth. Twelve players had receptions and 12 had carries. Each of Stockton's five scoring passes were to different targets. Four quarterbacks played for the second straight week. A lost fumble by backup quarterback Ryan Puglisi set up a Hilltoppers' touchdown. Puglisi bounced back with a 70-yard scoring run early in the second half.

Western Kentucky visits No. 5 Indiana on Saturday.

Georgia opens its SEC schedule at Arkansas on Saturday.

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