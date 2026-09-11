Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love trending toward debut vs. Chargers

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Sep 11 (Field Level Media) - Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love ​could make his NFL debut Sunday against the host Los Angeles Chargers.

Love, the third overall pick in this year's draft, recently ‌missed more than three weeks of practice with a high ankle sprain but has progressed ⁠enough to be a game-time ​decision against the Chargers, according to ⁠ESPN.

He was officially listed as questionable on the Cardinals' injury report ‌Friday. Love was limited ‌in practice each day this week.

"Still got another good day ⁠of work today to kind of ⁠figure that out, but he's trending well," said coach Mike LaFleur.

Love, who sustained the injury Aug. 13 during a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, told reporters it is "getting better every day."

"I've always been trying to just do more than what they want ‌me to do," he added. "When I first ​injured it, they wanted to put me in a boot, and I'm like, 'Nah, I just want to walk around. I want to feel it out and do my own thing.' But them being trainers, they know what's best.

"I kind of push myself all the time. So throughout this whole process of dealing with this high ​ankle (sprain), I've always just been pushing myself, getting extra work and just trying ‌to do the ‌right ⁠things."

Love, 21, was Arizona's top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after winning the Doak Walker Award and earning unanimous All-America honors at Notre Dame in 2025. He rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns and ‌set a Notre Dame ​single-season record with 21 total touchdowns.

"Just excited ‌to get out there ⁠and do ​it with the boys and just display what I can do," he said.

(--Field ​Level Media)