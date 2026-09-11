US teen reading scores fall to lowest level in nearly 25 years

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MONTPELIER, Idaho — Reading scores among U.S. teenagers have fallen to their lowest level in nearly 25 years, according to a new international study.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development's 2025 study tested roughly 760,000 15-year-olds in 91 countries. In the United States, reading scores dropped 14 points since 2022, which researchers say is roughly equivalent to half a year of schooling.

The decline is part of a longer trend. Since 2012, global reading scores have dropped 35 points.

Math scores have also declined, falling 30 points over that period, while science scores have dropped 19 points, showing the decline is not limited to reading.

At Bear Lake High School in Montpelier, Idaho, Honors English teacher Emi Wilkes said she sees some of the challenges students face when it comes to focusing on longer-form reading.

"They never have a quiet moment to themselves, you know, they have a quiet moment and they pull out their phone and they're scrolling and they get these news stories or podcasts or videos in short bursts. And I think it affects their attention span. And so sitting down reading a full page feels difficult to them, I believe," Wilkes said.

Students point to screens, changing habits

Students at Bear Lake High School said the amount of time spent on screens could be one reason reading has become more difficult.

"I think it's because there's so many screens or that are readily available to everyone," junior Avery Hunter said.

Junior Haylee Carey said technology also can change how students engage with stories.

"You don't have to use your imagination as much," Haylee said.

Wilkes said she also hears students express a dislike of reading.

"Absolutely. I also overhear students talking about how they don't like reading," Wilkes said.

But Wilkes said she does not believe technology is the only reason for the decline.

"Parents also didn't enjoy reading when they were in school, and so I don't think it's 100% a technology issue, a screen issue. I think it's just attitude," Wilkes said.

Avery said the books students encounter in school can also influence how they view reading.

"I feel like reading just gets a bad reputation, because sometimes the books we read in school are not the most exciting," Avery said.

Finding the right book

Wilkes said helping students find books they enjoy can give them a different perspective on reading. She said reading gives students an opportunity to step away from the constant stream of information coming from the outside world.

"You're in your own thoughts. You have your own opinions. You don't hear more from the outside world. You're kind of just sitting in your own mind," Wilkes said.

Haylee said as a reader herself, that experience can make reading feel more fitting for the individual.

"Makes it more personalized to me," Haley said.

The study's findings come as educators and researchers continue to examine the reasons behind declining academic performance among teenagers.

When asked about the results of the study, Sal Khan, founder and CEO of Khan Academy, said reading scores were already trending lower since 2012 and that the pandemic brought a significant additional decline.