Road delays expected near Utah Capitol as work on new historic trail begins

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SALT LAKE CITY — Construction of a new historic trail near downtown Salt Lake City will begin on Monday, but state transportation officials warn it will cause traffic delays near the Utah State Capitol.

The Utah Department of Transportation plans to close State Street between North Temple and 300 North beginning on Monday for work on the Pioneer Trail. It's expected to be closed through the end of November.

"The intersections at North Temple and 300 North will remain open, but drivers will not be able to travel on State Street between them," the agency said on Thursday.

Drivers are urged to use Main Street as an alternate route throughout the closure, which may cause delays for people who normally use State Street.

It's similar to other recent closures on the hill to the Utah Capitol, such as when UDOT built a new roundabout in 2024 and Salt Lake City Public Utilities replaced aging water pipes underground in 2022.

Utah lawmakers approved $10 million to complete funding for the Pioneer Trail earlier this year, even though it created some controversy among state leaders during the legislative session. This is the Place Foundation previously committed $5 million for the project.

The trail is meant to be a 2-mile walking loop that connects several historic sites between the Utah Capitol and the new Museum of Utah and Temple Square, including Council Hall, Memory Grove and Crismon Mill Site.

It draws inspiration from the Freedom Trail in Boston, which highlights historic places from the American Revolution.

"The culture and history of Utah are fundamentally inspiring, providing an opportunity to connect with the state's story and values, much like how the Freedom Trail has done for Boston," said Ryan Beck, a representative of the foundation, last year.