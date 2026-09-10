Win a 5-pack of tickets to Thriller!

Estimated read time: Less than a minute ×Most recent News storiesMan ordered to stand trial in deaths of 2 Tremonton officers Doctor shares survival story as U of U Health celebrates 25 years as Level I trauma centerProfessional tips for choosing the perfect light fixtures for your homeMore stories you may be interested in Homeless faces aggravated assault charge for allegedly ordering his dog to attack another man The barcode is changing: What 'Sunrise 2027' means for Utah shoppers Court rejects Ute Tribe bid for ownership of 1.5 million acres that remain part of Utah reservation