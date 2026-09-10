Several killed in coach crash in Swiss Alpine village

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 10, 2026 at 1:06 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 10, 2026 at 12:56 p.m.

 

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BERLIN, Sept 10 — Several people have been ​killed and several others injured in a bus crash in ‌the Alpine village of Susch in eastern ⁠Switzerland, police ​said on Thursday.

Emergency ⁠response teams were dispatched to ‌the site ‌of the accident involving a travel ⁠coach, police ⁠in the canton of Graubuenden said in a post on X.

A spokeswoman for the General Dutch Association of Travel Companies (ANVR), ‌acting as spokesperson ​for tour operator OAD, confirmed to Dutch media that a serious accident had taken place with an OAD bus and that 48 passengers were on board.

"These are ​Dutch customers of OAD. ‌We cannot ‌yet ⁠say how many people have been killed or injured," she told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf .

Reuters could ‌not immediately reach ​ANVR for comment.

(Reporting ‌by Rachel More ⁠in ​Berlin and Charlotte Van Campenhout in ​Amsterdam)

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