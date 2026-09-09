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MANILA, Sept 10 — Five people died and more ​than 80 are missing after a ferry caught fire off ‌Palawan island in the western Philippines on Wednesday ⁠night, the Philippine ​Coast Guard said ⁠on Thursday.

Forty-three people were rescued on ‌Wednesday night ‌after the fire broke out aboard ⁠the MV June Aster ⁠in waters off Coron, Palawan, the PCG said.

Footage released by the Coast Guard showed flames engulfing parts of the vessel and responders placing ‌bodies in body ​bags.

Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab told DZXL radio that the vessel's manifest listed 117 passengers and 17 crew members.

Based on the reported number of survivors and fatalities, more ​than 80 people were unaccounted ‌for, and Cayabyab said ‌the ⁠figures may change as the rescue operation continues.

The ferry had departed from Baseco in Manila and was bound ‌for Coron, she ​said.

The cause of ‌the fire is ⁠under ​investigation.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by John ​Mair)