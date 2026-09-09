Five dead, more than 80 missing after Philippine ferry fire

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 9, 2026 at 7:51 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 9, 2026 at 7:13 p.m.

 
People stand aboard MV June Aster as flames and smoke rise after a fire broke out on the ferry, off the coast of Palawan, Philippines, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on September 9, 2026. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS

People stand aboard MV June Aster as flames and smoke rise after a fire broke out on the ferry, off the coast of Palawan, Philippines, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on September 9, 2026. Philippine Coast Guard/Handout via REUTERS (REUTERS)

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MANILA, Sept 10 — Five people died and more ​than 80 are missing after a ferry caught fire off ‌Palawan island in the western Philippines on Wednesday ⁠night, the Philippine ​Coast Guard said ⁠on Thursday.

Forty-three people were rescued on ‌Wednesday night ‌after the fire broke out aboard ⁠the MV June Aster ⁠in waters off Coron, Palawan, the PCG said.

Footage released by the Coast Guard showed flames engulfing parts of the vessel and responders placing ‌bodies in body ​bags.

Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab told DZXL radio that the vessel's manifest listed 117 passengers and 17 crew members.

Based on the reported number of survivors and fatalities, more ​than 80 people were unaccounted ‌for, and Cayabyab said ‌the ⁠figures may change as the rescue operation continues.

The ferry had departed from Baseco in Manila and was bound ‌for Coron, she ​said.

The cause of ‌the fire is ⁠under ​investigation.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by John ​Mair)

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