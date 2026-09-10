Bending Spoons to buy Miro in $1.36 billion cash deal

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Sept 10 — Bending Spoons has agreed to buy ​Miro in an all-cash deal, valuing the digital collaboration platform at $1.36 ‌billion, the companies said on Thursday.

The company has ⁠built a reputation ​for acquiring and ⁠restructuring digital businesses, pursuing a strategy ‌that blends ‌technology operations with a private equity-style ⁠acquisition model.

• "Miro has ⁠grown to around $600 million in annual recurring revenue, nearly 90% from business and enterprise customers," Bending Spoons CEO and co-founder Luca Ferrari said.

• Including ‌Miro's net cash, the ​deal implies an equity value of about $1.79 billion.

• The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

• In August, Bending Spoons acquired software platform Airtable for $1.29 billion.

• ​The companies also said some ‌Miro shareholders ‌have ⁠agreed to invest $295 million of their proceeds into newly issued Bending Spoons equity.

• Miro provides an online workspace to ‌help teams brainstorm, ​design products, map workflows ‌and manage ⁠projects.

(Reporting by ​Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet ​Das)