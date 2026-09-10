Bending Spoons to buy Miro in $1.36 billion cash deal

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 10, 2026 at 6:57 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 10, 2026 at 6:52 a.m.

 
The company logo for Bending Spoons, is displayed at the opening bell ceremony during the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City, U.S., July 1, 2026.

The company logo for Bending Spoons, is displayed at the opening bell ceremony during the company’s IPO at the Nasdaq Market Site in New York City, U.S., July 1, 2026. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

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Sept 10 — Bending Spoons has agreed to buy ​Miro in an all-cash deal, valuing the digital collaboration platform at $1.36 ‌billion, the companies said on Thursday.

The company has ⁠built a reputation ​for acquiring and ⁠restructuring digital businesses, pursuing a strategy ‌that blends ‌technology operations with a private equity-style ⁠acquisition model.

• "Miro has ⁠grown to around $600 million in annual recurring revenue, nearly 90% from business and enterprise customers," Bending Spoons CEO and co-founder Luca Ferrari said.

• Including ‌Miro's net cash, the ​deal implies an equity value of about $1.79 billion.

• The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

• In August, Bending Spoons acquired software platform Airtable for $1.29 billion.

• ​The companies also said some ‌Miro shareholders ‌have ⁠agreed to invest $295 million of their proceeds into newly issued Bending Spoons equity.

• Miro provides an online workspace to ‌help teams brainstorm, ​design products, map workflows ‌and manage ⁠projects.

(Reporting by ​Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet ​Das)

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