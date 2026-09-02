Rangers agree to terms with F Eeli Tolvanen on 1-year deal

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Sep 02 (Field Level Media) - The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with veteran forward Eeli Tolvanen on a one-year contract, the club announced Wednesday.
Terms were not disclosed but multiple media outlets reported the deal is worth $1.5 million.
Tolvanen, 27, recorded 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 78 games last season with the Seattle Kraken.
Over the last three seasons, Tolvanen is the only NHL player with at least 100 points, 600 hits and 200 blocked shots, according to the Rangers.
The Finland native has collected 190 points (92 goals, 98 assists) in 423 career games with Nashville and the Seattle Kraken since the Predators drafted him in the first round (30th overall) in 2017.
(--Field Level Media)