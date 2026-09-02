Rangers agree to terms with F Eeli Tolvanen on 1-year deal

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Sep 02 (Field Level ​Media) - The New York Rangers have agreed to ‌terms with veteran forward Eeli Tolvanen ⁠on a ​one-year contract, the ⁠club announced Wednesday.

Terms were ‌not disclosed ‌but multiple media outlets reported ⁠the deal ⁠is worth $1.5 million.

Tolvanen, 27, recorded 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 78 games last season with the ‌Seattle Kraken.

Over the ​last three seasons, Tolvanen is the only NHL player with at least 100 points, 600 hits and 200 blocked shots, according to ​the Rangers.

The Finland native ‌has ‌collected 190 ⁠points (92 goals, 98 assists) in 423 career games with Nashville and the Seattle ‌Kraken since the ​Predators drafted ‌him in the ⁠first ​round (30th overall) in 2017.

(--Field Level ​Media)