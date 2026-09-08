Goldman expands AI push with new engineering office in Bellevue

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Sept 8 — Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday ​it has opened a new office in Bellevue, Washington, to ‌serve as a dedicated engineering location for more ⁠than 125 ​employees focused on ⁠AI and cloud transformation.

Corporate ‌America has stepped ‌up investments in AI as ⁠the fast-growing ⁠technology promises to transform business operations and boost productivity.

"The Pacific Northwest is home to many of the world's top engineering schools ‌and a deep ​pool of talent," Goldman CEO David Solomon said in a statement. "Hiring exceptional talent is central to how we adapt and grow."

The Wall Street giant employs more ​than 12,000 engineers, representing ‌roughly one-quarter ‌of ⁠its global workforce, who play a critical role in developing the technologies that power its businesses, ‌it said.

(Reporting by ​Saeed Azhar in ‌New York and ⁠Manya ​Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan ​Ananda)