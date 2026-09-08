Goldman expands AI push with new engineering office in Bellevue

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Sept 8 — Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday it has opened a new office in Bellevue, Washington, to serve as a dedicated engineering location for more than 125 employees focused on AI and cloud transformation.
Corporate America has stepped up investments in AI as the fast-growing technology promises to transform business operations and boost productivity.
"The Pacific Northwest is home to many of the world's top engineering schools and a deep pool of talent," Goldman CEO David Solomon said in a statement. "Hiring exceptional talent is central to how we adapt and grow."
The Wall Street giant employs more than 12,000 engineers, representing roughly one-quarter of its global workforce, who play a critical role in developing the technologies that power its businesses, it said.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Ananda)