2 former Pioneers make names for themselves in BYU's season-opening rout

PROVO — Pioneer children sang as they walked and walked, but on Saturday night two former Pioneers ran, jumped, sprinted and bruised their way into college football as No. 14 BYU opened the 2026 season with a 63-7 win over Utah Tech.

Legend Glasker took the spotlight, catching three passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns and adding 16 yards and a touchdown on two carries — all in the first half — as the Cougars scored on eight of their 11 drives against the 0-2 FCS foe from St. George.

But his former Lehi High School teammate Devaughn Eka was just as impressive, gashing the Trailblazers with eight carries for a game-high 59 yards on the ground that included an 11-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter.

Most will remember Glasker's name after his explosive college football debut. But the true freshman from Lehi hopes to save space for his graduating classmate, too.

"His first run ever, he jumped over somebody; that's just what he does," Glasker said. "I can't wait to see him break a run for a very long. He's going to do it. I believe in him."

Glasker wasn't too bad himself, either, Eka wasn't afraid to add.

"I always knew he played like that; it wasn't anything new to me," Eka said of his longtime teammate and close friend. "But it's great for everybody else to see it. He's too fast — he's a dog. It was great to see him go out there and have a day like that."

Legend Glasker erupted for 3 catches for 65 yards and 2 touchdowns, with 16 yards and a rushing TD in BYU's 63-7 win over Utah Tech in his CFB debut Saturday night.



"It wasn't anything new to me," said @LehiFootball teammate Devaughn Eka.



🎥 Joseph Gregory x @kslsportspic.twitter.com/c2uJSwk2pu — Sean Walker (@ActuallyDSW) September 6, 2026

The two freshmen were plenty capable for their collegiate debut over the weekend, which may have been a surprise 10 years ago. But it probably shouldn't be anymore and will likely become a more regular occurrence, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said.

"High school football in this state is really good," Roderick said in the week leading up to Saturday. "There are so many good teams that are well coached, and guys are showing up more prepared than they ever were in the past."

Still, in an offseason with plenty of question marks around the BYU offense (and specifically in the receiver ranks), the Cougars (1-0) answered about as many questions as they could in a blowout win over a nearby FCS program.

Kyler Kasper had the most receptions, four of them for 42 yards, and Glasker's 65 yards and two scores on three receptions led all receivers. Tight end transfers Roger Saleapaga II and Walker Lyons combined for 45 yards on four catches, and Jojo Phillips caught two passes including a 5-yard touchdown from Bear Bachmeier in the first quarter.

None of the group except Phillips was on the Cougars' roster before last spring, unknown commodities until Saturday night.

"Yeah, told you," BYU coach Kalani Sitake quipped of Glasker and the new receiving corps. "Fesi (Sitake, wide receivers coach) knows what he's doing there. He saw the capabilities of what Legend can do, and also what the other receivers can do.

"There's a lot of talent all over the place in that room."

BYU Cougars wide receiver Jojo Phillips (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a game against Utah Tech at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. (Photo: Lukas Katilius, Deseret News)

BYU posted 213 yards on 17 catches with three touchdowns to 46 runs for 308 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in a hardly balanced offensive game plan as high as 56-0 before Utah Tech found the end zone through Ace Chatman's 1-yard TD plunge with 4:45 left in the third quarter.

All but 15 of those passing yards came on the arm of Bachmeier, who completed 16-of-20 passes for 198 yards and three scores and ran for another before giving way to backup Treyson Bourguet in the second half.

But when the Cougars needed to run, they did. LJ Martin averaged 7.7 yards per carry for 54 yards in the first half, and reserves Preston Rex and Journee Tonga also found the end zone.

It's the first time in 30 years that BYU had five different players run for a touchdown.

"We just showed today that it doesn't matter who you put in," Eka said. "We can go in and make a play. Journee came in and got a touchdown, Preston; everybody.

"Anybody you put in can go out and show," he added.

Few — if any — games will be like Saturday night's opener, especially once BYU opens Big 12 play beginning Saturday against Arizona (1:30 p.m. MT, FOX) or in the remaining nonconference slate that includes trips to Colorado State and Notre Dame at home.

But for a season opener with an announced crowd of 64,077 staying through the end of the 3 hour, 6 minute contest, the Cougars showed everything they could — veterans and newcomers alike.

"There are just new guys; they aren't household names, but you'll get used to them," Sitake said. "Luckily a lot of them are young, and maybe we'll see how it works at the other positions.

"But we saw a lot of future stars, and maybe other guys' numbers will be called and they'll be able to make plays the rest of the season."