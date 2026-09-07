Start of No. 19 SMU-Florida State game delayed by power outage

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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The start of the game between No. 19 SMU and Florida State on Monday night was delayed due to a power outage.

A countdown clock inside Doak Campbell Stadium stopped at 7:30 p.m. and the stadium lights went out.

As the sun was setting, it was a surreal scene as players and coaches waited for the Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Florida State (1-0) and SMU (0-0) had run out of their respective tunnels and onto their sidelines just moments before the game officially entered a delay. The Seminoles and Mustangs remained on their sidelines before eventually being sent back to their locker rooms.

No additional information about the outage was provided.

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