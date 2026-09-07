Start of No. 19 SMU-Florida State game delayed by power outage

By Bob Ferrante, Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 7, 2026 at 6:02 p.m.

 
SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee watches his team during warmups Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla.

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee watches his team during warmups Monday, Sept. 7, 2026, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Noah Lantor)

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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The start of the game between No. 19 SMU and Florida State on Monday night was delayed due to a power outage.

A countdown clock inside Doak Campbell Stadium stopped at 7:30 p.m. and the stadium lights went out.

As the sun was setting, it was a surreal scene as players and coaches waited for the Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Florida State (1-0) and SMU (0-0) had run out of their respective tunnels and onto their sidelines just moments before the game officially entered a delay. The Seminoles and Mustangs remained on their sidelines before eventually being sent back to their locker rooms.

No additional information about the outage was provided.

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