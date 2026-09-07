Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone detained at Portuguese airport for carrying shotgun

By The Associated Press | Posted - Sept. 7, 2026 at 10:42 a.m.

 
FILE - Former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone stands on the starting grid before the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 7, 2025.

FILE - Former Formula One chief Bernie Ecclestone stands on the starting grid before the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, File)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

LISBON, Portugal — Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone was detained at a Portuguese airport on Monday — and released hours later — for possession of a firearm.

Ecclestone, 95, arrived at Tires Airport near Lisbon, where officers from the Portuguese Public Security Police airport division found a shotgun in his possession for which he lacked a permit.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Ecclestone admitted he brought the weapon from Switzerland for pigeon shooting.

"They asked if I had a blue book, which is apparently the documentation you need, and I told them I never travel with documents like that, any documents at all practically," Ecclestone told the British newspaper. "They said they would arrest me, but after what seemed like hours we sorted it out, but it has been wall-to-wall aggravation."

Ecclestone was at the helm of F1 from 1987-2017, and divides his time between his homes in Switzerland and Portugal.

This is not the first time he has run into trouble for carrying a weapon at an airport. In May 2022 he was detained at Viracopos Airport in Brazil after police found a .32-caliber pistol in his possession. On that occasion he had to pay a fine and was able to leave without further issues.

Ecclestone gained a marketing grip on F1 in the late 1970s by selling its TV rights. Four decades later, the British business magnate controlled the series until his decision to step down. He continues to attend races.

___

See AP's full auto racing coverage here

Photos

Most recent Racing stories

Related topics

RacingNational Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  