FIA President Ben Sulayem says F1 drivers and teams won't be put 'at risk' over Middle East events

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MONZA, Italy — FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has defended the wait for clarity over how this year's Formula 1 season will end amid uncertainty over the Middle East security situation but tells The Associated Press that drivers and team staff will not be put "at risk."

The F1 season is still scheduled to end Qatar Grand Prix on Nov. 29 and the season finale in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 6, but F1 has been examining potential alternative venues. A replacement finale at the Imola circuit in Italy is widely considered the likeliest option.

Ben Sulayem told the AP it remains "business as usual. We are not changing anything unless we have to," and said he's in regular communication with F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

"Being from that part of the world, we can't jump the gun and just say, that's it, we are canceling and then cancel," he added. "Are we going to allow our people, our staff, the drivers or the teams to go at risk? No, of course not. We will not. But we'll have also to listen to the governments and to the local promoter there."

F1 sets its own calendar and agreements with host venues, but as the governing body, the FIA must approve the schedule and any changes.

Iran has previously targeted Qatar and the UAE, which includes Abu Dhabi, as part of its response to U.S. airstrikes and F1 called off the other two Middle East rounds earlier in the season — in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The Bahrain Grand Prix was rescheduled in Malaysia for Oct. 4, still with Bahrain branding.

"Do I feel disappointed? I think human lives are more important than motor sport," said Ben Sulayem, who is from the United Arab Emirates, when asked about the impact on his home region of losing its events.

"And the well-being of my family being there and the UAE nationals and everyone that lives there comes as a priority."

Ben Sulayem added that "for the time being, there is no emergency" in deciding a calendar for the 2027 season.

If the season does end in Imola, it would mean that Kimi Antonelli's quest to become F1's youngest champion could now end with the party of a lifetime, just down the road from his home city of Bologna.

When Antonelli raced there last year, he invited his family and his whole school class to see him at the track.

The 20-year-old Antonelli moved 66 points clear in the title race with a statement victory at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, after an epic fightback from the back of the grid.

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Ellingworth reported from Duesseldorf, Germany.

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