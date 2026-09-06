Shohei Ohtani out of lineup again but Dodgers optimistic about Monday return

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LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani was out of the starting lineup for a fourth consecutive game Sunday night, but the Los Angeles Dodgers' tentative plan is to have their designated hitter back Monday against the Cincinnati Reds.

Ohtani appeared overmatched when he struck out four times against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. He has not played since, with his current respite due to ongoing left knee and right biceps soreness that has bothered him since before the All-Star break.

Progress has been somewhat methodical, with Ohtani getting two days completely void of activity before hitting in the indoor batting cage Saturday.

"(Saturday) was a good day. Came out of it feeling well," manager Dave Roberts said. "So if nothing else changes, or continues to trend, I see him in there tomorrow. Today he's going to go through his work and should be good to go tomorrow."

Ohtani was 7 for 51 (.137) with one home run over his last 13 games before getting his longest break since missing the last month of the 2022 season as a member of the Los Angeles Angels with an elbow injury. His is batting .279 with 30 home runs and 80 RBIs in 129 games. It is his sixth consecutive season with at least 30 homers.

Roberts said Ohtani has reported that both his knee and biceps have improved with the extended rest.

"Obviously, we were talking about potentially giving him as much time to get right," Roberts said. "So just pleasantly pleased (with the progress). But again, until he's written in the lineup, we don't know 100%, but I'm hopeful."

Knee soreness in particular has prevented Ohtani from pitching since July 3. The right-hander is 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts covering 85 2/3 innings.

The odds of Ohtani starting on the mound again this season are slim.

"Obviously, if you're looking at the calendar, how much he's thrown in the last week, I think we can all do the math," Roberts said.

In other news, the Dodgers placed Dalton Rushing on the injured list with right elbow discomfort, retroactive to Saturday, and recalled fellow catcher Eliezer Alfonzo from the minors.

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