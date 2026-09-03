Cardinals rally in 10th inning, extend Dodgers' slump

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Sep 03 (Field Level Media) - Thomas Saggese hit a home run and drove in the go-ahead ​run in the 10th inning with an infield single as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied for an 8-6 victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers ‌on Wednesday.

Leo Bernal added a homer, his first after making his major league debut on Tuesday, and the Cardinals (70-70) ⁠won for just the fourth time in ​their past 11 games.

St. Louis sent eight ⁠pitchers to the mound in a bullpen game. Former Dodger Justin Bruihl (1-1) pitched a ‌scoreless ninth inning, and ‌Riley O'Brien handled the 10th, yielding an unearned run, for his 35th ⁠save.

Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts homered as the ⁠Dodgers (82-57) lost for the sixth time in eight games. Yoshinobu Yamamoto took a no-hitter into the sixth, but he wound up allowing four runs on five hits in seven innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Yamamoto has a 2.32 ERA in eight starts since the All-Star break.

Saggese's go-ahead ground ball in the 10th against ‌Brock Stewart (0-2) was followed by a two-run double from ​Joshua Baez.

Former Cardinal Tommy Edman knocked in a run with a groundout in the bottom of the 10th.

Five of the first six Dodgers batters reached base against Cardinals rookie left-hander Brycen Mautz in the first inning. Los Angeles took a 3-0 lead when Shohei Ohtani walked, Edman was hit by a pitch and Freeman lifted a three-run homer to left-center field with one out.

The blast ended Freeman's career-high 47-game ​streak without a homer. He last went deep on July 4.

Yamamoto was cruising along with five ‌perfect innings before ‌Jose Fermin ⁠led off the sixth with a single to right. Saggese followed two batters later with a home run to center, his third long ball in the first two games of the three- game series.

Betts hit a two-run home run in the sixth for a 5-2 ‌Dodgers lead.

The Cardinals pulled within ​5-4 in the seventh when Bernal hit a ‌two-run home run off Yamamoto. ⁠St. Louis tied ​it 5-5 in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Alec Burleson off left-hander Tanner Scott.

(--Field ​Level Media)