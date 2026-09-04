Yankees OF Trent Grisham injures hamstring in loss to Padres

By Field Level Media | Updated - Sept. 4, 2026 at 11:45 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 4, 2026 at 9:15 p.m.

 
Aug 23, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.

Aug 23, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) runs the bases after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)

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Sep 05 (Field Level Media) - New York ​Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham is likely headed for an MRI exam ‌and could land on the injured list after exiting Friday ⁠night's game against ​the host San ⁠Diego Padres with a right hamstring injury.

Grisham ‌was visibly ‌limping while running in on Xander Bogaerts' ⁠two-out fly ball ⁠into shallow left-center that fell for a single to score Ty France in the bottom of the second.

Before the Yankees took the field in the third, Grisham ‌was replaced by Heliot ​Ramos in the lineup with Spencer Jones switching from right to center field.

After the game -- a 3-2 Padres win in 10 innings -- Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Grisham aggravated the injury trying to steal ​second base in the top of the ‌second.

"I'm not ‌sure ⁠yet if it's an IL or not, but it certainly could be," Boone said.

Grisham spent time on the IL in June ‌because of a strained ​right hamstring.

Grisham is ‌batting .211 with 18 ⁠homers and ​59 RBIs in 121 games this season.

(--Field Level ​Media)

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