Yankees OF Trent Grisham injures hamstring in loss to Padres

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Sep 05 (Field Level Media) - New York ​Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham is likely headed for an MRI exam ‌and could land on the injured list after exiting Friday ⁠night's game against ​the host San ⁠Diego Padres with a right hamstring injury.

Grisham ‌was visibly ‌limping while running in on Xander Bogaerts' ⁠two-out fly ball ⁠into shallow left-center that fell for a single to score Ty France in the bottom of the second.

Before the Yankees took the field in the third, Grisham ‌was replaced by Heliot ​Ramos in the lineup with Spencer Jones switching from right to center field.

After the game -- a 3-2 Padres win in 10 innings -- Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Grisham aggravated the injury trying to steal ​second base in the top of the ‌second.

"I'm not ‌sure ⁠yet if it's an IL or not, but it certainly could be," Boone said.

Grisham spent time on the IL in June ‌because of a strained ​right hamstring.

Grisham is ‌batting .211 with 18 ⁠homers and ​59 RBIs in 121 games this season.

(--Field Level ​Media)