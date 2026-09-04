Yankees OF Trent Grisham injures hamstring in loss to Padres

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Sep 05 (Field Level Media) - New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham is likely headed for an MRI exam and could land on the injured list after exiting Friday night's game against the host San Diego Padres with a right hamstring injury.
Grisham was visibly limping while running in on Xander Bogaerts' two-out fly ball into shallow left-center that fell for a single to score Ty France in the bottom of the second.
Before the Yankees took the field in the third, Grisham was replaced by Heliot Ramos in the lineup with Spencer Jones switching from right to center field.
After the game -- a 3-2 Padres win in 10 innings -- Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Grisham aggravated the injury trying to steal second base in the top of the second.
"I'm not sure yet if it's an IL or not, but it certainly could be," Boone said.
Grisham spent time on the IL in June because of a strained right hamstring.
Grisham is batting .211 with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 121 games this season.
(--Field Level Media)