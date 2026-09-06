Tennis-Alcaraz builds steam at US Open, Sabalenka and Noskova book showdown

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NEW YORK, Sept 6 — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz brought the firepower to take his place in the U.S. Open quarter-finals while Aryna Sabalenka and Linda ​Noskova advanced on Sunday to set up a mouth-watering showdown between two big-hitting Grand Slam winners.

There were high expectations from American fans with seven home favourites scheduled to play across both singles draws, but day session defeats for Tommy Paul and Taylor Townsend dampened the ‌spirits slightly.

But Frances Tiafoe dismantled 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev and fellow American Alex Michelsen beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry to keep the stars and stripes flying high before Ben Shelton, Emma Navarro and Jessica ⁠Pegula take to the court.

Back to his irresistible best in his comeback ​tournament after nearly five months out with a wrist injury, second ⁠seed Alcaraz unleashed some stunning winners to thump Paul 6-4 6-3 6-4 on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I'm really happy to see where my level is right now," ‌Alcaraz told reporters. "Beating Tommy is always ‌great feedback to see where you are, and I'm just really happy with everything I've done today.

"I saw the game ⁠really well, what I had to do in every moment, using the right things in every ⁠moment. Hopefully, I can keep it going."

Alcaraz hit perhaps the best of his many forehand rockets on the day to raise matchpoint and the 23-year-old eased through to send a warning to the depleted men's field in New York, where he is bidding to claim a third title.

"It felt like he's playing at a completely different level than me," Paul said.

"I could have played a lot better and still lost."

The year's final Grand Slam began without injured world number one Jannik Sinner and several other pullouts, while Novak Djokovic's first-round exit have stripped the ‌tournament of some of its star power.

SABALENKA STAYS STRONG

Top seed Sabalenka earlier broke down the defences of ​96th-ranked American Taylor Townsend to win 6-4 6-3 in a competitive contest that belied the gulf in their rankings, subduing the inventive left-hander with a largely pristine display.

"It was challenging," reigning champion Sabalenka admitted.

"Going through tough challenges and overcoming challenges, it definitely gives you strength and belief that you can do it. These kinds of matches really boost your confidence."

Sixth seed Noskova showed her mettle in a 7-5 5-7 6-4 win over 11th seed Marta Kostyuk, collapsing to the court in relief after sealing the contest with an unreturnable serve on her sixth matchpoint.

The Czech's run is her deepest in New York and continues a remarkable year in which she claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, becoming ​the latest major winner from the European country's proven assembly line of talent.

Five American men made the fourth round this year, the most since 1995, as they bid to end a ‌frustrating 23-year wait ‌for a homegrown champion since ⁠Andy Roddick hoisted the glittering trophy at Flushing Meadows.

But after Paul fell, Tiafoe took down seventh seed Medvedev 7-6(1) 6-4 7-6(6) at a raucous Louis Armstrong Stadium to set up a clash with Michelsen, who beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(6) 6-4 6-4 on Grandstand.

The 22-year-old Michelsen, who has not dropped a set in the tournament, is into his maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

Eighth seed Ben Shelton will kick off the night session on Ashe against a resurgent Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Greece's Tsitsipas ‌has enjoyed a surprise run at a ​Grand Slam where he typically struggles, having crashed out before the third round in ‌his last four appearances.

He will take on ⁠an in-form Shelton, who is peaking ​at just the right moment after wearing the Montreal crown last month.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery, Shrivathsa Sridhar and Janina Nuno Rios in New York; Editing by Toby ​Davis and Pritha Sarkar)