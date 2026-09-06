Tennis-Electric Alcaraz senses title chance after cruising into US Open quarters

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

NEW YORK, Sept 6 — Carlos Alcaraz believes he can capture a second consecutive U.S. Open ​title after shaking off any lingering injury concerns, cruising into the quarter-finals with a high-voltage performance on Sunday.

The 23-year-old kept rolling at Flushing Meadows, reasserting his ‌status as tournament favourite with a commanding 6-4 6-3 6-4 win over American Tommy Paul, extending his Grand Slam winning ⁠streak to 18.

Alcaraz had downplayed expectations in ​the early rounds, with the tournament in ⁠New York marking his first competitive test since a wrist injury sidelined him for ‌nearly five months.

Now, though, the ‌Spaniard believes he has the game to go all the way, even ⁠as enjoying every moment on court remains his guiding ⁠priority.

"At the beginning of the tournament I didn't have any expectations. I just came here to see how my body would react, especially my wrist, and above all to enjoy being back competing," Alcaraz told reporters.

"After four really good matches, now I feel capable of winning the tournament. I still have the same expectations. I ‌still have the same mentality of knowing that every time ​I step on court is a gift and it is a moment to enjoy."

The seven-times Grand Slam champion has looked increasingly comfortable with each round and has now reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the fifth time in six appearances.

He also continued a curious pattern at the majors, with all three of his previous Grand Slam wins over Paul coming en route to the title, at Wimbledon in 2024, Roland Garros ​in 2025 and this year's Australian Open.

"It makes you happy when you know those things, but it ‌doesn't mean anything," ‌Alcaraz said. "I ⁠always say there is a first time for everything, so let's try to make sure it doesn't happen."

"For me it is still a gift to be able to compete once again and play another quarter-final here at the U.S. Open, so I'm going to try to ‌enjoy it and give my ​best."

Alcaraz will next face either American Ben Shelton ‌or Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"Both players ⁠are going to ​be very difficult to play against," Alcaraz added.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in New York; editing by ​Lincoln Feast.)