Tennis-Electric Alcaraz senses title chance after cruising into US Open quarters

By Janina Nuno Rios, Reuters | Posted - Sept. 6, 2026 at 5:53 p.m.

 
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his round of 16 match against Tommy Paul of the U.S.

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 6, 2026 Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his round of 16 match against Tommy Paul of the U.S. (REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz )

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NEW YORK, Sept 6 — Carlos Alcaraz believes he can capture a second consecutive U.S. Open ​title after shaking off any lingering injury concerns, cruising into the quarter-finals with a high-voltage performance on Sunday.

The 23-year-old kept rolling at Flushing Meadows, reasserting his ‌status as tournament favourite with a commanding 6-4 6-3 6-4 win over American Tommy Paul, extending his Grand Slam winning ⁠streak to 18.

Alcaraz had downplayed expectations in ​the early rounds, with the tournament in ⁠New York marking his first competitive test since a wrist injury sidelined him for ‌nearly five months.

Now, though, the ‌Spaniard believes he has the game to go all the way, even ⁠as enjoying every moment on court remains his guiding ⁠priority.

"At the beginning of the tournament I didn't have any expectations. I just came here to see how my body would react, especially my wrist, and above all to enjoy being back competing," Alcaraz told reporters.

"After four really good matches, now I feel capable of winning the tournament. I still have the same expectations. I ‌still have the same mentality of knowing that every time ​I step on court is a gift and it is a moment to enjoy."

The seven-times Grand Slam champion has looked increasingly comfortable with each round and has now reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the fifth time in six appearances.

He also continued a curious pattern at the majors, with all three of his previous Grand Slam wins over Paul coming en route to the title, at Wimbledon in 2024, Roland Garros ​in 2025 and this year's Australian Open.

"It makes you happy when you know those things, but it ‌doesn't mean anything," ‌Alcaraz said. "I ⁠always say there is a first time for everything, so let's try to make sure it doesn't happen."

"For me it is still a gift to be able to compete once again and play another quarter-final here at the U.S. Open, so I'm going to try to ‌enjoy it and give my ​best."

Alcaraz will next face either American Ben Shelton ‌or Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"Both players ⁠are going to ​be very difficult to play against," Alcaraz added.

(Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in New York; editing by ​Lincoln Feast.)

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