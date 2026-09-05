Tennis-Players find comfort and companionship with canines on tour

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NEW YORK, Sept 5 — From podiums to practice courts and player lounges, dogs have become some of tennis's most popular support acts, increasingly ​earning places in the travelling party and popping up at the sport's biggest stages.

For players who spend most of the year in airports, hotels and tournament venues often thousands of miles from home, pets have become ‌common travelling companions, offering comfort and stability in a sport where loneliness is a major challenge.

"Animals are amazing... that's why a lot of the girls are travelling ⁠with more pets now, because of how tough the ​life is on the road," world number three Jessica Pegula ⁠told reporters at the U.S. Open this week.

"To have something that grounds you, as simple as having a dog or any ‌type of animal... you don't ‌experience that type of love from anybody else. They love you unconditionally and that can just really ⁠help emotionally."

The French Open rolled out the red carpet for players' pets ⁠this year with a dedicated "dog concierge" service and official accreditation badges for 10 dogs, reflecting a tournament-wide embrace of its furry guests.

Some of the animals even made it on to centre stage, with Mirra Andreeva posing for her trophy photos alongside her coach Conchita Martinez's puppy Luna, while fellow champion Alexander Zverev shared the spotlight with his beloved dachshund Mishka.

Taking pets to the Australian Open can prove a challenge due to strict biosecurity laws, while Wimbledon permits ‌only service dogs and "certified assistance" dogs on its grounds, forcing players to leave them ​elsewhere during those Grand Slams.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka's attachment to her beloved Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy Ash was evident at the All England Club earlier this year, where the Belarusian lamented having to leave him behind because of the tournament's rules.

"Wimbledon, please, I beg you, let the dogs inside," she said in July.

BIG ATTRACTIONS

At the U.S. Open, another of the pet-friendly Grand Slams, rescue puppies from the New York-based Muddy Paws Animal Rescue became a major attraction in the player garden during Fan Week, drawing visits from top names such as Coco Gauff and Leylah ​Fernandez.

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, who travels with her two dogs Mander and Chich, said the routines and responsibilities that came with caring for animals provided ‌perspective amid the ‌demands of professional sport.

"You ⁠feel way more grounded, no matter what's going on in your life," Kostyuk said at Roland Garros.

"You have to take them for walks, you have to feed them, they're there, they love you no matter what."

Pegula said she relished opportunities to bring her three rescue dogs, Maddie, Des and Mabel, to events even if their size meant they were not always practical travelling companions.

"It's ‌really cool and it's really special ​when you can look back and say you've won a couple of ‌titles and you have your dog ⁠there with you," she ​added.

"Many years from now, when my dog probably isn't around, I'll always have those special memories."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in New York; editing ​by Clare Fallon)