Tennis-US Open day eight

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NEW YORK, Sept 6 — Highlights of the eighth day ​at the U.S. Open on Sunday (times GMT):

1656 SABALENKA BREEZES PAST TOWNSEND

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka ‌marched into the quarter-finals with a 6-4 6-3 win over ⁠Taylor Townsend.

1550 PLAY BEGINS

World ​number one Aryna ⁠Sabalenka began her fourth-round match against Taylor ‌Townsend on Arthur ‌Ashe Stadium.

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U.S. OPEN ORDER ‌OF PLAY ON ‌SUNDAY (prefix ⁠number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET)

1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Taylor Townsend (U.S.)

20-Tommy Paul (U.S.) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

21-Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) v 26-Emma Navarro (U.S.)

LOUIS ‌ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

11-Marta ​Kostyuk (Ukraine) v 6-Linda Noskova (Czech ‌Republic)

7-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v ⁠11-Frances ​Tiafoe (U.S.)

3-Jessica Pegula (U.S.) v 16-Sorana Cirstea (Romania)

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in ​Bengaluru)