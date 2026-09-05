Zheng Qinwen stuns Madison Keys with a spectacular rally at the US Open and Anisimova also loses

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

NEW YORK — Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen extended her return to the U.S. Open with a spectacular and stunning rally, winning the final seven games to eliminate No. 22 Madison Keys 1-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 on Saturday.

Amanda Anisimova, like Keys a past runner-up at the U.S. Open, also was knocked out when the No. 10 seed lost to No. 24 Anastasia Potapova 6-2, 7-5.

Keys won a three-set match in the previous round in a match tiebreaker when she fought off five match points. Two days later came a collapse that was as out-of-nowhere as that comeback.

The 2017 runner-up rebounded after losing the second-set tiebreaker to charge out to 5-0 lead. Zheng held but Keys had a match point while serving at 5-1, and once she couldn't convert that, the turnaround was on, with Keys at one point banging her racket into her head repeatedly and pulling off her visor in disgust.

"I'm just telling myself keep holding every single point, never give up, stay there and somehow little by little it just happened," Zheng said.

She won the gold medal for China at the 2024 Olympics after reaching the Australian Open final that year, and has been ranked as high as No. 4. But after elbow surgery, she is down to No. 121 and had to go through qualifying just to make the main draw.

"The hard work pays off," Zheng said.

Her victory set up the potential for a big day for top Asian women at the U.S. Open. Naomi Osaka, the two-time champion from Japan, was in action against No. 23 Elise Mertens on Saturday night, while No. 17 Alex Eala from the Philippines faced 14th-seeded American Iva Jovic in a matchup of promising young players.

Coco Gauff, the 2023 U.S. Open champion, was set to play a third-round match against Cristina Bucsa, with the winner advancing to face the Eala-Jovic winner in the round of 16.

Anisimova missed repeated chances by converting just 3 of 16 break-point chances (19%). Potapova, a 25-year-old who was born in Russia but now represents Austria, went 6 for 8 and matched her best showing in a Grand Slam tournament by reaching the fourth round.

Anisimova went to the final at both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2025, falling to Aryna Sabalenka in Flushing Meadows. But after reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, the American was eliminated in the third round of the last three majors this year.

Top-seeded man Alexander Zverev, who had to win five-setters in the first two rounds, faced No. 25 seed Alejandro Tabilo in a night match.

___

See AP's full tennis coverage here