America's love affair with the pumpkin spice latte may be coming to an end

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CNN — New York (CNN) — The pumpkin spice latte might just be too basic.

McDonald's announced last week that the drink won't be on its fall menu for the first time in a decade. Instead, it's replacing the classic autumn beverage with another seasonal flavor.

"Caramel Apple Pie is the only fall coffee flavor McDonald's is releasing this year," a spokesperson told CNN last week. "While Pumpkin Spice will not be part of this year's lineup, we're always exploring new ways to give fans seasonal flavors to enjoy."

McDonald's was never the go-brand brand for pumpkin spice lattes like Starbucks or Dunkin Donuts. But its move suggests that America's appetite for the polarizing drink could be waning.

Since Starbucks first launched the fall drink two decades ago, the pumpkin spice latte has spurred countless coffee dates, memes and vague Gilmore Girls-themed fall decor at TJ Maxx's. Eighty-six percent of consumers have tried a pumpkin spice latte, according to Datassential, an analytics firm focused on the food and beverage industries.

McDonald's could be onto something with apples, however. The humble apple could be the next autumn staple," Clare Conaghan, trendologist and associate director at Datassential, told CNN.

Datassential found that 99% more coffee establishments sold Apple Pie flavors and 49% more sold Caramel Apple compared to a year ago — in contrast, only 37% more establishments sold pumpkin spice lattes.

"It's apples, but caramel apple specifically, as perhaps something that could take over or add to pumpkin spice, and we've seen a lot of brands do that," Conaghan told CNN.

Funkier flavors

Consumers are generally moving away from pumpkin spice and trying funkier flavors.

Pinterest in August found that searches on its platform for banana latte syrup skyrocketed 916%; blueberry coffee rose 384%; and marshmallow cold foam increased 250%.

Beverage chains have leaned into elaborate drinks with a laundry list of cold foam, syrup and protein options. Dunkin Donuts, which has its own extensive pumpkin-flavored menu, introduced drinks such as the Lemon Drop Suncloud Lemonade and Fluffernutter frozen coffees.

Of course, even if other flavors become popular, the pumpkin spice latte isn't going anywhere. Around a quarter of consumers generally say they find pumpkin an appealing flavor for coffee, Robert Byrne, senior director of consumer research at Technomic, wrote to CNN.

McDonald's strategy

In launching a caramel apple pie latte, McDonald's seems to have carved out its niche. After all, Starbucks already owns the pumpkin spice latte, Maeve Webster, president of consulting firm Menu Matters, told CNN.

"Why should (McDonald's) try to be the second runner to something that somebody else owns?" Webster said.

The coffee move fits in with McDonald's larger strategy of late. The fast food giant recently reported its slowest growth since 2025, with US sales rising just 0.8% in the second quarter. McDonald's blamed some of the decline in visits on slower service because of the number of value offerings, and said it plans to re-evaluate its menu selection.

CEO Chris Kempczinski said on last month's earnings call that is US business "slowed significantly" during the second quarter and that results were "below our expectations."

The caramel apple pie is already a staple McDonald's dessert. And the company said last year that it would focus on drinks as one of its three core menu categories. It made broad changes to its drink menus, such as adding Strawberry Watermelon and Mango Pineapple refreshers – and fall coffee is its latest shakeup.

The apple caramel lineup's announcement garnered polarizing reactions on social media. There's a lot going on in the drink, in true fall sweet treat fashion: salted caramel whipped cream, apple pie crumble topping and caramel apple pie syrup.

"I need this (drink) to look good for me to love it," one TikTok reviewer claimed, who received their drink without the whipped topping. Another review compared the drink's taste to "a candle."

Even with the divided reaction, the comments seemed to coalesce on going back to the basics.

"Petition for them to being back pumpkin spice," one declared.