Fuel tanker explosion after traffic accident kills 10 in Western Iran, state media says

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 5, 2026 at 10:19 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 5, 2026 at 10:05 a.m.

 

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Sept 5 — Ten people were ​killed when a fuel tanker exploded on ‌a highway in western Iran ⁠as a ​result of ⁠a traffic accident, ‌state media ‌reported on Saturday.

• The ⁠tanker, ⁠which was traveling on the Hamedan-Sanandaj Highway, was involved in an accident due to a ‌technical fault ​in the braking system, said the governor of Sanandaj, state media reported.

• A fire has since been contained, ​according to the ‌governor.

• ‌Six people ⁠were also injured in the incident, the governor said.

(Reporting by ‌Hatem Maher, Writing ​by Yasmine ‌Ghania, Editing ⁠by ​Timothy Heritage and Toby ​Chopra)

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