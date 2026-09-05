Greek F-4 crashes during an air show near Athens

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ATHENS, Sept 5 — A Greek two-seat F-4 Phantom fighter jet crashed on Saturday during an air show at Tanagra airport, near Athens, a Greek Air Force official told Reuters.
Video footage from public broadcaster ERT, which first reported the crash, showed a column of black smoke rising a few hundred metres from spectators watching the air show. Two helicopters were battling the fire on the spot.
The fate of the pilots was not immediately known, and it was unclear whether anyone in the crowd had been injured, the official said.
"A search and rescue operation is under way," the official added.
Loudspeakers at the air base were urging people to leave the area, according to ERT.
(Reporting by Lefteris PapadimasEditing by Tomasz Janowski)