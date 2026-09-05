Greek F-4 crashes during an air show near Athens

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ATHENS, Sept 5 — A Greek two-seat F-4 ​Phantom fighter jet crashed on Saturday during an ‌air show at Tanagra airport, near Athens, a ⁠Greek Air ​Force official told ⁠Reuters.

Video footage from public ‌broadcaster ERT, ‌which first reported the crash, ⁠showed ⁠a column of black smoke rising a few hundred metres from spectators watching the air show. Two helicopters ‌were battling ​the fire on the spot.

The fate of the pilots was not immediately known, and it was unclear whether anyone in the crowd had been ​injured, the official ‌said.

"A search ‌and ⁠rescue operation is under way," the official added.

Loudspeakers at the air base were ‌urging people to ​leave the ‌area, according to ⁠ERT.

(Reporting ​by Lefteris PapadimasEditing by Tomasz ​Janowski)