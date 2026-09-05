Italian GP: Pierre Gasly stuns Monza again with his first-ever pole position

By Daniella Matar, Associated Press | Updated - Sept. 5, 2026 at 9:58 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 5, 2026 at 9:21 a.m.

 
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France celebrates his pole position after the qualifying session ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, in Monza, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly of France celebrates his pole position after the qualifying session ahead of the Italian Formula One Grand Prix, in Monza, Italy, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

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MONZA, Italy — Alpine's Pierre Gasly claimed his first-ever pole position in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday.

The F1 driver seemed as surprised as everyone when he was informed on the team radio immediately after the session.

"Let's go! Been waiting for that one!" exclaimed Gasly, who took his only Formula 1 win at Monza in 2020.

Gasly looked strong throughout the session and finished O.060 seconds ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell, with Oscar Piastri qualifying in third.

"In the end it felt like a very good lap but I am so happy, it has been nine years, trying to chase and get the opportunity to get pole position," Gasly said. "To win my first race in Monza, get my first pole position on this track, it is something special around here."

Piastri could face a grid penalty as he has been called before the stewards, who are investigating whether he impeded Red Bull's Liam Lawson in Q2.

There was a scare for Ferrari at its home race as Lewis Hamilton only just sneaked into Q3 by one thousandth of a second but he will start Sunday's race in fifth, just behind teammate Charles Leclerc.

Max Verstappen was sixth while championship leader Kimi Antonelli qualified seventh-fastest but a grid penalty due to a planned engine change means he will start at the back.

Franco Colapinto moves up to seventh, with defending champion Lando Norris, Arvid Lindblad and Gabriel Bortoleto now rounding out the top 10 on the grid.

Antonelli is bidding to become F1's youngest champion. The 20-year-old Italian leads Russell and Hamilton by 59 points, with Norris 24 points further back.

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