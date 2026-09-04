One dead, 11 people missing after mudslide in China's Jiangxi province

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BEIJING, Sept 5 — One person ​has been confirmed dead and 11 others ‌remain missing after torrential rains ⁠triggered a ​mudslide early ⁠Saturday morning in ‌a town ‌in China's Jiangxi Province, ⁠local ⁠authorities said.

Due to heavy rainfall brought by Typhoon Saudel, the mudslide struck around 4 a.m. (2000 ‌GMT Friday) ​Saturday in Gaoping Town of Jiangxi's Suichuan County, damaging 12 houses, the county said in a statement.

State broadcaster CCTV ​also reported ‌more than ‌10 ⁠people were trapped after the landslide hit the same town, state ‌broadcasters CCTV reported.

(Reporting ​by Beijing ‌newsroom; Editing ⁠by ​William Mallard and Shri ​Navaratnam)