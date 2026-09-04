South Korea exports surpass full-year record, hit $709.4 billion YTD

By Reuters | Updated - Sept. 5, 2026 at 12:47 a.m. | Posted - Sept. 4, 2026 at 11:55 p.m.

 
Imported vehicles are parked at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 2, 2025.

Imported vehicles are parked at Pyeongtaek port in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, April 2, 2025. (REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji)

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SEOUL, Sept 5 — South Korea's exports have reached $709.4 billion so far ​this year, surpassing last year's annual record, the customs office said on Saturday, as the economy ‌rides high on booming global demand for AI chips.

The country's exports hit $709.3 ⁠billion last year, a ​second consecutive annual record.

Asia's fourth-largest ⁠economy is on track to reach $1 trillion in ‌annual exports by ‌early December, becoming the fourth country to hit ⁠the milestone after the United ⁠States, China and Germany, according to the Korea Customs Service.

"Our exports continue to show remarkable growth momentum, even amid an uncertain trade environment due to strengthened protectionism, global supply chain restructuring and the Middle ‌East situation," the customs office said.

CHIPS ​ACCOUNT FOR 41% OF EXPORTS

From January to August this year, semiconductor exports increased by 169.6% to $281 billion compared to the same period last year, representing 41% of total exports.

South Korea is home to leading global memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which ​are benefiting from surging prices as the AI investment ‌boom exacerbates a ‌chip ⁠shortage.

Passenger cars, South Korea's No.2 export item, saw overseas shipments fall 4% during January to August from a year earlier.

Korea's exports to China, its top export destination, ‌jumped 76% during the ​period and shipments to the ‌Untied States increased ⁠57%, the ​data showed.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Jihoon Lee; Editing by ​Tom Hogue)

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