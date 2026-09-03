Tennis-Sensational Eala basks in fans cheers in second-round win

By Amy Tennery, Reuters | Updated - Sept. 3, 2026 at 4:27 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 2:24 p.m.

 
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Philippines' Alexandra Eala celebrates winning her second round match against Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls

Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 3, 2026 Philippines' Alexandra Eala celebrates winning her second round match against Ukraine's Oleksandra Oliynykova IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls (REUTERS)

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NEW YORK, Sept 3 — Alexandra Eala of the Philippines brushed aside Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova 6-1 6-4 to reach ​the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, keeping the buzz going for her fervent following in New York.

The 21-year-old lefty lost to Oliynykova in Strasbourg ‌earlier this year but had the right formula this time around as she needed little more than an hour to ⁠seal it with her family among the ​fans squarely in her favour.

She next plays ⁠either Iva Jovic of the United States or Briton Francesca Jones.

"My patience and the consistency ‌of my focus - I ‌think that was the key to winning the match today," said Eala.

Fresh off ⁠her career-breakthrough win in D.C. last month, Eala looked ⁠poised for a fine run in Flushing Meadows as she won the first four games across a dominant opening set, with 11 winners to none from her opponent.

The two traded breaks in a far more competitive second set, where Eala broke her opponent from the baseline in the seventh game before slamming her foot on the gas and ‌clinching it with an unreturnable serve to the delight of ​the crowd, as the flag of the Philippines dotted the stands.

The first player from the Philippines to win a WTA Tour-level match was urged on by her compatriots at Louis Armstrong Stadium, where signs in Tagalog urged her to fight on.

"I think we all represent something. I'm proud of what I represent," said Eala.

The fleet-footed, wide-smiling Eala has catapulted herself into fans' hearts as quickly as she has surged up the rankings, ​having ended 2025 50th in the world but arriving in Flushing this time ranked 18th.

Eala, who exited in ‌the second round ‌last year, got ⁠to the fourth round at Wimbledon for her deepest run at a Slam this summer and said that experience was fuelling her run in New York.

"I do feel like a more well-rounded player now and more mature. I guess with time comes maturity and more intelligent," she ‌told reporters.

"I think I just ​have more knowledge with experience in terms of tennis ‌and competing at the ⁠very high level and ​knowledge of what I'm capable of and belief in myself."

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New YorkEditing by ​Christian Radnedge)

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