Pegula, Medvedev score early wins at US Open, Alcaraz and Sabalenka to pursue title defense

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NEW YORK — Third-ranked Jessica Pegula breezed into the third round of the U.S. Open on Wednesday with a decisive victory over Sofia Kenin, and Alex Michelsen defeated Brandon Nakashima on a day when nine American men were in action.

No. 7 seed Daniil Medvedev was among other early winners, with a straight-set victory over Sebastian Gorzny.

It was a packed day as the tournament caught up from Tuesday's rain delays, with 25 singles matches being played on the men's side alone.

A couple of key marquee matches were coming in the evening with defending champions Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz back in action in second-round matches. Sabalenka faced Russian player Polina Iatcenko, and Alcaraz faced Jaime Faria of Portugal.

Pegula had an easy time with her second-round match, needing only 56 minutes to defeat Kenin — the 2020 Australian Open champion — 6-3, 6-1. Kenin had advanced to the second round by beating Venus Williams.

Also in action, the top-ranked American man, No. 8 seed Ben Shelton, was facing Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in their first meeting. Shelton is hoping to reach the third round of the tournament for the fourth straight season. Also in action was Frances Tiafoe, the 11th-seeded American, facing 20-year-old qualifier Rei Sakamoto of Japan.

In the evening, defending champion Alcaraz looks to advance to the third round for the fifth time in six appearances, after sitting out of competition since April with a right wrist injury. Sabalenka, meanwhile, hopes to continue her quest to become the first player to win three straight U.S. Open titles since Serena Williams from 2012-14.

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