Tennis-US Open day five

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NEW YORK, Sept 3 — Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open on Thursday (times GMT):

1842 ANISIMOVA ​BEATS TAGGER

American 10th seed Amanda Anisimova was taken the distance before defeating Austrian Lili Tagger 6-3 3-6 6-1.

1827 AUGER-ALIASSIME OUT

Canadian third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was ‌stunned by Karen Khachanov as the Russian recovered from losing the first set to claim a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 6-2 ⁠win and reach the third round.

1745 OSAKA ​ADVANCES

The 13th seed Naomi Osaka looked ⁠set for a comfortable victory after racing through the opening set and moving within ‌a game of the ‌match at 5-3 in the second, but Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova fought ⁠back to force a decider before Osaka regained ⁠control to seal a 6-2 5-7 6-1 win.

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1730 MERTENS THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

Belgium's Elise Mertens endured a tough second-set battle against Uzbekistan's Maria Timofeeva, but the 23rd seed managed to book a spot in the third round with a 6-2 7-6 (5) victory.

1620 SWIATEK DOMINATES

Iga Swiatek displayed complete control as the 2022 champion dispatched ​Argentinian Nadia Podoroska 6-3 6-2 to advance to the third round. The Polish eighth seed sealed the ‌victory in one ‌hour and ⁠10 minutes.

1510 PLAY BEGINS

Play began in New York under mostly clear skies, with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius.

U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON THURSDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET)

13-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Katerina Siniakova (Czech Republic)

9-Taylor Fritz v Mattia Bellucci (Italy)

Paula Badosa (Spain) v ‌4-Coco Gauff (U.S.)

1-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v ​Quentin Halys (France)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)

3-Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada) v ‌Karen Khachanov (Russia)

Oleksandra Oliynykova (Ukraine) v 17-Alexandra ⁠Eala (Philippines)

Gael Monfils (France) ​v 14-Learner Tien (U.S.)

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain) v 2-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan)

(Reporting by Karan Prashant Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by ​Ken Ferris)