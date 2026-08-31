First human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Utah County

PROVO — At least one person was confirmed to have a serious form of West Nile virus in Utah County on Monday.

The affected person has a rare but severe form of the virus called neuroinvasive disease, Utah County Health Department spokesperson Aislynn Tolman-Hill said in a news release.

"Less than 1% of people who are infected develop neuroinvasive disease, such as meningitis, encephalitis or acute flaccid myelitis," Tolman-Hill stated. "Warning signs can include high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, confusion, seizures, tremors or muscle weakness."

Although most people who contract the illness do not show symptoms of West Nile, signs can include body aches, headaches, joint pain, diarrhea or a rash, according to Tolman-Hill.

She said the Utah County Health Department and Utah County Mosquito Abatement will be assessing the area associated with the case.

"This case is an important reminder that West Nile virus is present in our community and can cause serious illness," Tolman-Hill said. "Residents can reduce their risk by using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and removing standing water around their homes."