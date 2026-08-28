MOOYAH expanding Utah presence with 6 new locations

SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns in two counties will soon have a new option for burgers, fries and shakes with MOOYAH set to expand its presence in the state with six new locations, the company announced Tuesday.

Launched in 2007, the Texas-based fast-casual chain specializing in made-to-order burgers, French fries, and ice cream shakes already has four locations (Provo, Riverton, Sandy and South Jordan) in the Beehive State, all divided between Utah and Salt Lake counties.

While sibling franchisee duo Art and Nick Depole plan more locations for those two counties, the latest expansion will also bring locations to St. George and Davis County, the company said in a press release.

"I discovered MOOYAH as a customer when I was living in California. The fresh and higher quality ingredients of the craveable burgers drew me to the brand and I knew I wanted to be a part of it," Art Depole said in a statement. "We've seen firsthand the opportunities Utah's unique consumer landscape offers through our existing locations, and we look forward to leveraging those insights as we expand into new markets across the state."

The chain currently operates over 80 locations across the country. It first came to the Beehive State with its Provo location in 2016 and began expanding with its Sandy location in 2024, followed by South Jordan in 2025.

In 2026, the company relocated its Provo restaurant to 2319 N. 400 West, citing a desire for increased visibility and accessibility after Depole's assumed ownership of the location in 2022, according to a release from the company.

"We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Art and Nick, who are an inspiration for our team with their demonstrated success and passion for the brand," Michael Meche, President for MOOYAH, said in a statement. "Their recent signing for six additional restaurants is a fantastic testament to their belief in MOOYAH's growth potential and commitment to bringing our exceptional products to more communities."