KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week: August 29, 2026

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This week's KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week winner is a rock climber that recently captured this beautiful shot right at sunset. Max Newman is attending BYU. This year he found the climbing community in town and has loved every aspect of it. This photo shows his buddy, Brayden, who had just finished climbing a multi-pitch, 5.11 route up American Fork Canyon. As he was rappelling down, he kicked off the wall and Max snapped this great shot of the sunset and the pose that created this amazing image.

This cool shot, along with some cool buddies, just landed Max our big prize of a Camp Chef Explorer Stove for having the Snapshot of the Week!

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