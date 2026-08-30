Angel Reese breaks WNBA record with her 29th double-double as Dream beat Lynx 89-81

By The Associated Press | Posted - Aug. 30, 2026 at 3:23 p.m.

 
Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts in the second half of an WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, in Atlanta.

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts in the second half of an WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

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COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Angel Reese broke a WNBA record with her 29th double-double this season, Allisha Gray made six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds, and the Atlanta Dream beat the league-leading Minnesota Lynx 89-81 on Sunday in their last game before the FIBA World Cup break.

Reese, who has already set records this year for rebounds in a season and a game, had 15 points and 11 rebounds to surpass Alyssa Thomas' record of 28 double-doubles, set in 2023.

Minnesota (31-9), which had its eight-game road win streak snapped, has a 2 1/2-game lead over second-place Golden State. Atlanta (26-14) moved into a tie with Indiana for fourth.

Jordin Canada added 16 points and 10 assists for the Dream, and Rhyne Howard scored 12 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter.

DeWanna Bonner, who signed with Atlanta after her contract with Phoenix was bought out Monday, made her Atlanta debut and finished with seven points in 17 minutes.

Rookie Olivia Miles led the Lynx with 21 points while Kayla McBride and Napheesa Collier each added 17. Courtney Williams returned from a one-game absence due to sprained right foot and scored 11.

Miles took a hard fall as she made a driving layup in the final minute.

Minnesota used a 13-2 run to trim its deficit to seven points before Howard, who had missed her first five 3-point attempts, made back-to-back 3s to give Atlanta a 14-point lead with 5:55 left.

Minnesota lost 80-66 to visiting Golden State on Monday to snap a six-game win streak. The Lynx have just three losses since they dropped a 90-89 decision to visiting Connecticut on July 6.

Dream: Host Connecticut on Sept. 17.

Lynx: Host New York on Sept. 18.

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See AP's full WNBA coverage here

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