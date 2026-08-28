Dream's Reese assessed 8th technical this season, triggering 1-game suspension unless rescinded

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ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream star forward Angel Reese could be suspended for Sunday's home game against the Minnesota on Sunday after being assessed her eighth technical foul of the season during a loss to Portland on Friday night.

Reese was tangled up in the paint with the Fire's Carla Leite as Dream guard Rhyne Howard made a 3-pointer from the right corner during the fourth quarter.

Leite was facing the basket and trying to box out Reese, who was directly behind her. Leite had both arms extended backward in an effort to contain Reese, who pushed herself free after Howard's basket went down.

Reese protested the call on the court and could appeal to the WNBA league office to have the technical rescinded. If successful, she would not be suspended on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the WNBA rescinded a technical foul called against Caitlin Clark, sparing her from what would have been a automatic one-game suspension for her eight technical of the season.

The Fire beat playoff-bound Atlanta, 101-83, with Leite scoring 26 points.

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